A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury car crash that occurred on Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of serious injuries due to a car that hit a pedestrian at 4:09 PM November 7 on the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson.

The MCSO investigation showed that the driver was heading southbound on Dugway Road when they struck a six-year-old boy who had walked onto the road for unknown reasons.

MCSO members were assisted by CAVAC Ambulance, the New Woodstock Fire Department, and the Erieville Fire Department at the scene of the crash.

Soon after the crash, the boy was transported to Upstate University Hospital for serious injuries to his lower body.

MCSO said his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time and he is in stable condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that any witnesses of the crash contact the MCSO Road Patrol Division at (315) 366-2311.