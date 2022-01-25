Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating social media threat

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that is circulating on social media.

It was originally believed that the threat was directed at Chittenango High School, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office released an update at 10pm Tuesday night sharing that the threat was not directly targeting the Chittenango School District.

The update said the social media threat was not school-specific but that law enforcement is looking at all leads and are in contact with school districts in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Chittenango Police Department.

It is unclear at this time what the threat is, but the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they and their law enforcement partners take threats like this very seriously and will continue to maintain a strong presence within the schools.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood said in the press release, “Unfortunately threats like this are becoming more common. We take each of these threats seriously and we will hold those responsible accountable.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.