K-9 Micah was honored by the Madison County Sherriff’s office as she retired from duty.

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the Madison County Sherriff’s Awards ceremony today, retiring K-9 “Micah” was honored.

Micah undertook 280 calls for service during her time with the Madison County Sherriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Kevin Feola worked with Micah as her partner from 2016 onwards. The K-9s were used by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators Unit, and Micah was certified in conducting drug detection, building searches and tracker and handling protection, according to the sheriff office’s website.

Her name was based on Undersherrif Michael Mooney who is the only law enforcement officer in the history of the county sheriff’s office to be killed in the line of duty

Micah was also known as “fur missile” for how furry and fast she is, and will live with Feola in retirement.