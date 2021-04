MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, in 2019 distracted driving crashes killed more than 3,000 people in the U.S., averaging nine deaths per day.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness to keep students safe during their prom and graduation season.

A campaign named “No Empty Chair.” This initiative will teach students safe driving practices, and issues to those speeding or showing distracted driving near school zones.