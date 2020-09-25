Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Canastota woman

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a Canastota woman who was last seen on Wednesday, September 23.

Elizabeth Garrow, 19, was last seen at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Peterboro Street in Canastota around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Garrow is described as a black woman, about 5’10”, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes and flip flops.

If you have any information on her disappearance, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 336-2311.

