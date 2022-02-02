Madison County Sheriff’s office utilizes Smart Photo Lab to help prevent contraband from entering jail

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is one of the few sheriff’s offices across the state using the Smart Photo Lab, a service that allows those who have loved ones in jail to take a picture and send it digitally.

Sheriff Todd Hood said the service would help prevent contraband from coming into the jail. Administrative Lieutenant, Jon Black, said they get various drugs coming into the jail. “Now you can order pre-soaked paper with a myriad of drugs already soaked in the paper, and you can’t tell the difference between that and regular paper, so yeah, there’s all kinds of products that they’re having access to as well.”

Black says you can do this from anywhere in the world at any time, and it will arrive at the jail within minutes. Once the jail gets it, it’s printed out and given to the inmate.

Sheriff Hood said this is meant to keep everyone safe. “It just gives us peace of mind knowing it’s one less thing we have to worry about as far as another way that contraband can come in, and you know it’s endless,” said Hood. He adds drugs are now becoming “super dangerous.”

To take a picture and send it digitally, click here.