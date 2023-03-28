NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, announced on Tuesday, March 28, that her office has undergone an investigation into a Madison County tax preparation and insurance services firm.

The Offices of Miles B. Marshall, Inc. and M. Burton Marshall are now under investigation after concerns raised by New York consumers who relied on the firm for various services have been reported to local and state law enforcement.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is investigating this matter and working closely with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and other partners in law enforcement.

“Learning that the people you entrust with your finances and investments may be misusing your hard-earned money is scary and concerning,” said Attorney General James. “My office has been notified of multiple complaints regarding potential irregularities at the Offices of Miles B. Marshall, Inc. and M. Burton Marshall, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of this matter. Our investigators will continue their work, and I urge anyone who has not already contacted law enforcement regarding this matter to reach out to my office immediately.”

For impacted New Yorkers who have not already reached out to law enforcement, please contact MBMarshall.complaint@ag.ny.gov.

Attorney General James thanks the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton Police Department, and the New York State Police for their assistance.