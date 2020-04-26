Madison County to distribute hand sanitizer at several locations this week

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With many residents struggling to find hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 crisis, Madison County announced on Sunday they will be distributing hand sanitizer to their residents throughout the upcoming week.

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management will be setting up distribution sites at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 28

Smithfield Highway Garage located at 4608 Peterboro Rd. from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fenner Town Hall located at 3151 E Rd. from 1 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Nelson Town Hall located at 4085 Nelson Rd. from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Georgetown Town Hall located at 996 State Rt. 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lebanon Town Hall located at 1210 Bradley Brook Rd. from 1 – 3 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Chittenango Middle School located at 1732 Fyler Rd. from 1 – 3 p.m.

Distribution at these sites will happen during the times listed, or until supplies last.

“Madison County has been working hard to provide supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, surgical gowns and other PPE to our health care providers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Emergency Management Dan Degear. “We also, have been distributing hand sanitizer to essential businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations. Now we have enough of a supply that we are able to provide hand sanitizer for our residents as well.”

Distribution at the sites will be done in a drive through manner, and Madison County asks residents who plan on attending to stay in their cars and wear a face covering.

More from NewsChannel 9: