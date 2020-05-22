Madison County to hold a Memorial Day celebration

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County will honor those who gave their lives in service to our country as part of the WAVEM Committee’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

The joint service will be held on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at the WAVEM Memorial in front of the Madison County Courthouse in Wampsville.

“I named 2020 as the Year of the Veteran, and we here in Madison County will continue to honor that even during this pandemic,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “Even though this year’s ceremony will be smaller than in the past, it is still important that we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Current WAVEM president, Don Smith will open the ceremony and Victor Ramirez will sing the National Anthem.

A reading in remembrance will follow, and then wreaths will be placed on the memorials.

Due to New York State’s guidance on gatherings, Madison County has limited how many people will be participating in the event.

Social distancing will be followed and masks will be worn by all.

While Madison County is not inviting the general public, they will not ban people either. However, if you’d like to view the event, you can do so virtually on Madison County’s Facebook page.