Madison County to hold child car seat check on September 22

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 20 to 26, Madison County will be holding a child car seat check on September 22.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Madison County Complex on North Court Street in Wampsville. The event is by appointment only, so those looking to get their child car seats checked out should call the Madison County Health Department at (315) 366-2361.

“As a parent or caregiver, we know a top priority is keeping your child safe,” said Chrystal Johnson, a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and Public Health Educator with Madison County Health Department. “And that should always include using the right car seat, booster seat, or seat belt for your child. No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety. That’s why we’re hosting this car seat check event. Know that your child is secure in their car seat, and are in the right seat for their age and size.”

For more information on child car seat safety, including videos on how to install different types of car seats, visit NHTSA online at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat.