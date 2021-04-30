Madison County to hold Johnson & Johnson clinic on May 5

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health announced it will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 5.

The clinic will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Northside Shopping Center in the City of Oneida at 1019 Northside Shopping Ctr, Oneida, NY 13421.

Any New Yorker over the age of 16 is currently eligible to receive a vaccine, but the Johnson & Johnson shot is only approved for those 18 years and older.

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit their website. If you have any questions or need assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770.