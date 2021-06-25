Madison County to hold restaurant voucher program

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following in Onondaga County’s footsteps, Madison County launched its own ‘local eats’ campaign.

Next Tuesday, June 29, you’ll be able to register for a voucher on the Madison county website

The voucher will then be doubled when redeemed for a gift card at a local restaurant. Some of the restaurants participating in the program include the Brewster Inn in Cazenovia, and Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton.

Anyone is eligible to claim a voucher, you do not have to be a Madison County resident. Visit the Madison Local Eats website for more information.