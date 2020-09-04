Madison County to hold two document shredding events, one e-waste drop off

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Solid Waste and ConfiData are teaming up to provide county residents with two chances to drop off documents for shredding.

One event will be held in September, with the other happening in the middle of October.

Saturday, September 26, 2020

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parry’s parking lot in Hamilton

100 Utica Street

Hamilton, N.Y.

Saturday, October 17, 2020

8 to 11 a.m.

Buyea Road Residential Station

6666 Buyea Road

Canastota, N.Y.

At either event, up to four filing boxes of documents can be brought to be shredded. Things like medical documents, tax records, and documents with other private details are welcome. Things like magazines, phone books, junk mail, and photographs should not be brought. Business waste will not be accepted.

“Many of our residents have taken these last few months as an opportunity to clean out their house and we are happy to provide these shredding events as a safe and secure way for residents to get rid of documents containing personal information,” said Madison County Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed at these events and masks or face coverings must be worn. The Madison County Department of Sold Waste asks that items to be shredded be in bags or boxes and easily accessible in the back of a vehicle.

On Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., an electronic waste drop off event will be held at LOJO Technology, which is located at 634 Birchwood Drive in Oneida. Items like computers and TVs are welcome. Business waste will not be accepted.

For more information on the department’s special programs, visit madisoncountyrecycles.ny.gov.