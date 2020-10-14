Madison County to hold two drive-thru flu shot clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department will be holding two drive-thru flu shot clinics at two different locations in the county this month. They will be by appointment only, and you need to call (315) 366-2848 to register.

“During COVID-19, getting a flu shot is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” said Director of Community Health, Katie Mungari.

The drive-thru clinics will be held at the dates and locations below:

Friday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield

Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Firemen’s Fairgrounds in DeRuyter

For more information on the flu and where you can get your flu shot, visit the Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.