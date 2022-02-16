(WSYR-TV) — Madison County Working Solutions is hosting a job fair Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Kattlet Civic Center.

The in-person job fair is from 10 a.m. to noon and does not require jobseekers to register for the event.

There will also be individuals on site to talk about grants for possible funding for training for healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and the trades. There will also be information about the WANTO Grant, which provides funding for women interested in non-traditional career fields.

Employers Attending:

Nye Automotive Group

Celebrations Children Center

Tronser

Chobani

Manth Brownell

OMP

HP Hood

Building Blocks CNY

Marquardt Switches

Crouse Community Center

Whites Farm Supply

The Grand

Hartman Enterprises

WRS

CPP

Lawn Medic

Madison Cortland ARC

Green Empire Farms

Contemporary Professional Recruitment

DFAS-Department of Defense

Abscope

CCI

Vernon Downs

Employers can still register for the March event.

There will be the opportunity to talk to a Madison County Career Center representative about resume assistance, job searching, training, and more. For more information about Madison County jobs and information, please call 315-363-2400.