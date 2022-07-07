NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades.

Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.

Planned work on the Delphi Falls Expansion Project.

Image courtesy of Madison County

The $1.3 million upgrades intend to increase the overall experience for park visitors while maintaining the land’s natural beauty. Additions include a new parking lot, restroom, an accessible overlook of the lower falls, and an upgraded entrance sign. The project will also create a new bridge that connects both sides of the park.

Out of the $1.3 million, $1 million is coming from state grants — half from a New York State Parks grant and half from a System for Award Management and Dormitory Authority of the State of New York grant from Senator Rachel May.

“The county is thrilled to begin the process of improving upon the Delphi Falls Park. The upgrades should bring multiple benefits for residents by providing new activities and enhancing access to the natural features of the property,” said Scott Ingmire, Director of Madison County Planning Department. “Not only will Delphi Falls continue to be a premier destination for local residents, but the goal is to attract outside visitors to the area as well.”

Upstate Companies LLC will take charge of the improvement project’s construction, a decision that was made during a June 14 county board meeting.

The park is located at 2006 Cardner Rd. in New Woodstock, N.Y. and is open year round from sunrise to sunset. You can find more information on the project at the Madison County website.