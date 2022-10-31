MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County will be collecting its own transfer tax starting November 1.

According to Michael Keville, the Madison County Clerk, beginning Nov. 1, 2022, if you buy or sell a property in Madison County, you will be charged a new transfer tax. The county recently passed Local Law #6 that allows Madison County to collect a $2.00 per $500 of consideration real property Transfer Tax, matching the existing NY State transfer tax.

Keville said, “All funds collected under this new revenue stream will allow the county to limit pressure to increase the Property Tax Countywide. Especially as inflation has put pressure on everyone’s budgets and wallets.”

For more information on the new protocol click here, or call the Madison County Clerk’s

Office at 315-366.2261