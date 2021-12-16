Madison County votes not to enforce mask mandate but strongly encourages it

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town supervisors in Madison County took another look at the state’s mask mandate on Thursday that started this week. In a vote, they decided not to enforce the mandate but said they strongly encouraged it.

Madison County says enforcing the mask mandate would be extremely difficult, but that doesn’t mean the county isn’t taking action. The county health department will be sending out information to businesses and venues, educating them on the virus. They’re also handing out materials and posters to be used at their business. Eric Faisst, Madison County Public Health Director, says it hasn’t been easy, adding that his staff faces daily verbal abuse and harassment from customers, businesses, and even people who don’t live in Madison County, and concerns are only growing.

“Over the past several months this abuse has gotten harsher and more frequent. This abuse is mentally draining, even more so because it’s coming from the people, the very people that we’re trying to protect and keep well. I am concerned for the health and well-being of my staff, and I am especially concerned for their health and safety should we be required to send them out to inspect and enforce this mandate. Please excuse my bluntness, but I will not put my staff’s health and safety in harm’s way,” says Faisst.

Madison County will continue to remind residents to follow the three W’s. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and watch your distancing.