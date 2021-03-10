Madness in March: The flood of news that changed our lives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — March is that month which brings Central New Yorker’s hope that a long-cold winter will soon be over. There’s the revelry of the St. Patrick’s Parade, the dreams of basketball glory in making it to the Final 4, and a few days where temperatures reach into the fifties and sixties.

But March can also be cruel. Those balmy days can be followed by snowstorms, and bitter cold, and brackets can be destroyed by a one and done.

March 2020 was like no other. No St. Patrick’s Parade, No March Madness, No jobs. No toilet paper.

The info graphic below illustrates what a challenging month March 2020 was for all of us.