Mailbox set up in Oswego to send letters to Santa Claus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mailbox designed to send letters to the North Pole has been set up in the Port City.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Santa Claus needs to know what everyone wants for Christmas. You can tell Santa what you want for Christmas by sending him a letter in the mail.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a mailbox has been set up in the Oswego Plaza to send letters to Mr. Claus.

Need to mail a letter to Santa? For safety reasons, we moved the North Pole mailbox outside in the plaza. We also created a slot to make it touch free. Get your letters in as Santa will be in Oswego on the 28th for the tree lighting!🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/mH1BG8ATHI — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) November 20, 2020

Santa Claus plans to be in Oswego on November 28 for the city’s tree lighting event.