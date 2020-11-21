Mailbox set up in Oswego to send letters to Santa Claus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mailbox designed to send letters to the North Pole has been set up in the Port City.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Santa Claus needs to know what everyone wants for Christmas. You can tell Santa what you want for Christmas by sending him a letter in the mail.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a mailbox has been set up in the Oswego Plaza to send letters to Mr. Claus.

Santa Claus plans to be in Oswego on November 28 for the city’s tree lighting event.

