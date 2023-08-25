SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Will we finally be able to get rid of shower chances over the weekend, or should we keep the umbrellas on standby? Find out below…

Mainly dry and mild tonight

There will be some clouds around tonight along with some patchy fog. Precipitation chances will remain rather low, but there may be a spotty shower or two around.

Low temperatures will be on the mild side in the low to mid 60s, and it will remain a touch humid as well.

Any rain this weekend?

A cold front is swinging through Saturday, so we expect a few widely scattered showers and potentially a storm or two to develop. There will still be a good deal of dry weather in the mix if you are planning to head to the Fair.

Read more about the Fair forecast here >>

In the wake of the front, a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada drying us out for the end of the weekend and the start of the last week of August. This new air mass coming in means a change to lower humidity as well.

Highs for both weekend days will top out in the 70s.

Trending cooler next week

By Tuesday, rain chances will return to Central New York and it looks like our weather will remain unsettled into Wednesday from this vantage point, too.

After seeing highs in the 70s through Tuesday, some spots may struggle to even make it out of the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.