SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A quick shot of mainly rain to end the weekend for most, but much colder air is looming next week. Details are below…

Another mainly rain making system this time

A front is stalled near Lake Ontario and will be the train tracks for a weak wave of low pressure that slides just north of much of Central New York Sunday afternoon. For this reason, most of the precipitation falling Sunday should fall in the form of rain with maybe a bit of snow mixing in at times.

Most of the area from Syracuse and south have a good chance at reaching 40 degrees! So again, expect just mostly rain showers Sunday.

The closer to Watertown and the North Country you go the air will be cold enough to support mostly snow. A slushy coating to an inch or two is probable near the Watertown area, Tug Hill and the Southern Adirondacks, but upwards of about 2-5” of new snow is possible from the Canadian border to just north of Watertown.

Turns colder with a bit of snow to start the new week?

Behind Sunday’s system, we turn chillier with temperatures dropping into the 20s Sunday night with any rain probably ending as a little snow late Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Another even weaker wave of low pressure slides just south of us Monday afternoon/evening with a bit of mainly snow expected across CNY. A coating to an inch is possible.

Highs to start the week are back to being more seasonable in the low 30s.

As we flip the calendar next week from January to February the trend is for colder weather as arctic air drops south from Canada.