Major disaster declaration issued for Halloween storm

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A major disaster declaration was issued by the federal government for the 18 counties impacted by the severe Halloween storm in New York.

State and local governments estimate more than $33 million in response costs and damage following the storm.

The approval helps gain funding from the federal government to recover and rebuild roads, public schools, bridges, parks, hospitals, police stations, and other public places.

Among the 18 counties in the declaration are Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, and Oswego counties.

