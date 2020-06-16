Major U.S. airlines announce increased enforcement of face coverings for passengers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, the Airlines for America (A4A) announced that its member carriers will vigorously be enforcing face covering policies and putting rules requiring passengers and customer-facing employees to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.

A4A is the airline industry trade organization that represents many of the leading U.S. airlines.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines will be implementing the following policy updates regarding face coverings:

Preflight Communications: Each airline will clearly articulate its individual face-covering policy in communications with customers, which may require passengers to acknowledge the specific rules during the check-in process.

Onboard Announcements: Onboard the aircraft, crew members will announce specific details

regarding the carrier’s face-covering policy including the consequences passengers could face for violating the policy.

Consequences for Noncompliance: Each carrier will determine the appropriate consequences for passengers who are found to be in noncompliance of the airline's face-covering policy up to and including suspension of flying privileges on that airline.

“U.S. airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights. Carriers are stepping up enforcement of face coverings and implementing substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules,” said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. “Face coverings are one of several public health measures recommended by the CDC as an important layer of protection for passengers and customer-facing employees.”

The measures are expected to remain in place throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis.

In addition to enforcement of face-covering policies, passengers may see several other changes and updates to the travel experience.

Agents will be sanitizing counters and kiosks at check-in counters and gate areas.

Plexiglass shields over counters to provide additional protection have also been installed along with distance markers on floors.

Aircraft have been equipped with HEPA filters, which help generate hospital-grade air quality.

Intensive cleaning protocols have been implemented and are performed frequently, some to include electrostatic cleaning and fogging procedures.

Carriers may implement a back-to-front boarding policy and adjust food and beverage services.

A4A member airlines have also encouraged the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to conduct temperature screenings as well.

If travelers are ill, they are urged to stay home. All travelers should wash their hands frequently and keep their distance from other travelers when possible.