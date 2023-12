BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a major water main break in the Village of Baldwinsville that is affecting most of the village, the village said on their Facebook page.

The Water Department is aware and the situation is being addressed, the village said. There may be low pressure in some areas. There is no boil water advisory as of now.

The break has also closed all lanes of NY Route 31 between Virginia Street and Oswego Street.