89 students graduate from St. Joseph’s College of Nursing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They started in the pandemic, and now they’re ending this journey in the pandemic. St. Joseph’s College of Nursing had two graduation ceremonies today.

One ceremony took place at 11:45 a.m. and the other at 12:30 p.m. Both graduations took place at the hospital.

This is huge because right now because there is a nursing shortage. Eighty-nine students graduated, and most of them will work at St. Joe’s. At least one of them starts tomorrow.

Thank you to all of our healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic.