89 students graduate from St. Joseph’s College of Nursing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They started in the pandemic, and now they’re ending this journey in the pandemic. St. Joseph’s College of Nursing had two graduation ceremonies today.

One ceremony took place at 11:45 a.m. and the other at 12:30 p.m. Both graduations took place at the hospital.

This is huge because right now because there is a nursing shortage. Eighty-nine students graduated, and most of them will work at St. Joe’s. At least one of them starts tomorrow.

Thank you to all of our healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area