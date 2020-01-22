Make-A-Wish Central New York celebrates 35th anniversary

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A special anniversary was celebrated on Tuesday for Make-A-Wish of Central New York, as they kicked off their 35th year.

Make-A-Wish Central New York was founded in 1985 and they have been granting wishes ever since for local children with critical illnesses. The local group is part of a global wish-granting organization.

Wishes include everything from trips to Disney to meeting celebrities.

Organizers say they couldn’t do it without the help of the community.

“Our first wish was our most popular wish, a trip to Disney. We granted our 100th wish in 1989, and now in 2020, we’re almost at our 1,900th wish,” Susan Tormey, Make-A-Wish of Central New York’s founding board chair, said. “So, to the Central New York community which embraces Make-A-Wish and has just given so much back to the Central New York community, and to making these wishes come true, our heart-felt thanks.”

The overall Make-A-Wish foundation grants wishes in more than 50 countries across five continents.

