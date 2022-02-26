SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Make-A-Wish of Central New York helped grant seven-year-old recipient Johnathan Scott’s wish Saturday at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse.

Scott, who is battling lymphoma, initially wanted a Maltipoo, but when he found out the wait for one could be long, he went to Helping Hounds with his family. That’s where he met Finley, and the bond was instant.

Scott and his family officially adopted Finley on Saturday, followed by a Make-A-Wish celebration.

Kathy Gilmour, Executive Director of Helping Hounds, said Finley was part of a litter raised by children at Elmcrest Children’s Center and was born in Mississippi.

“We know from the work that we do that the absolute magic that a dog can bring into someone’s life, so we’re excited and hopeful that Finley brings that to Johnathan that you know a dogs love can do some crazy things, so we’re hoping they have many happy, healthy year,” Gilmour said.

Numerous donors and volunteers made the adoption possible, including Blue Prints Dog Studio, who gifted Finley with two years of training, and the Compassionate Care Veterinary Hospital with free vet visits.