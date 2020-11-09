Make-A-Wish helps Blossvale teen with sporting dream

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For two years, a Blossvale teen has been battling leukemia. With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 16-year-old Derek Holmes was in for a big surprise.

Friends and family all filed into the Holmes family pole barn for a big surprise.

Derek Holmes doesn’t know it yet, but all the cheering and smiling doesn’t stop after today. The barn has become the sports complex of his dreams: A batting cage, basketball court, and a bunch of other gifts for Holmes. His family’s vision of a place to play is finally finished.

“When I got sick, my dad started it, but we didn’t have the money to finish it anymore. And now it got completed through Make-A-Wish,” Holmes said.

Holmes has a dream of one day playing Major League Baseball. This wish come true will keep that dream alive.

“There’s no greater joy than to see that smile on a kid’s face and to see that wish come true. Behind the scenes, we have been working on this for so long, and to walk in for the first time and see this become a reality and as you said, see Derek in that batting cage and to see that smile on his face, it is amazing,” said Diane Kuppermann of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Holmes hasn’t swung a bat in a few weeks, but he will have plenty of time to practice in his new batting cage.

Holmes is currently in remission and is making his way through maintenance therapy.

