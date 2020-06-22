Make-A-Wish launches donut fundraiser with Dunkin’ Donuts

(WSYR-TV) — Make-A-Wish CNY has revamped its fundraising campaign after COVID-19 put a pause on wishes and donations.
Customers who donate $1 to Make-A-Wish at Dunkin’ Donuts will get a specialty star donut and help the organization reach its goal of raising $500,000 for local wishes.
“The funds raised from the campaign help local wishes come true. Of course, when COVID hit, wishes ceased immediately. Especially travel wishes. 85 percent of our wishes have some type of travel,” said Diane Kuppermann, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish CNY.
You can find the fundraiser at your nearest Dunkin’ Donuts location until July 28.
