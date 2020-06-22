Make-A-Wish launches donut fundraiser with Dunkin’ Donuts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Make-A-Wish CNY has revamped its fundraising campaign after COVID-19 put a pause on wishes and donations.

Customers who donate $1 to Make-A-Wish at Dunkin’ Donuts will get a specialty star donut and help the organization reach its goal of raising $500,000 for local wishes.

“The funds raised from the campaign help local wishes come true. Of course, when COVID hit, wishes ceased immediately. Especially travel wishes. 85 percent of our wishes have some type of travel,” said Diane Kuppermann, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish CNY.

You can find the fundraiser at your nearest Dunkin’ Donuts location until July 28.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected