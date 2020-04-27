Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Make-A-Wish makes alternative fundraising plan

Local News
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Make-A-Wish of Central New York is launching a new fundraising campaign Tuesday called the 35 Hours of Giving Hope Campaign.

The organization, like a lot of non-profits, has lost a number of fundraising events because of restrictions on large gatherings.

Make-A-Wish says so far it has lost $50,000 of budgeted revenue.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday it is hoping that over the next 35 hours that it can raise a modest $13,500.

You can help by going to their link. It is live now.

