Make It Work Monday: Styling Denim on Denim

The Denim-on-denim fashion trend is making a cooler than ever comeback for fall. With so many digging out their jean shirts from the closet, Style and Fashion Expert Allison Harrison says styling the trend a few different ways could be key to getting the look you want without the full on ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ trend.

And while a denim shirt can work with just about anything, Harrison says that knowing the dress code helps when choosing how to rock the trend. Allison also has three looks to help you style your own outfit and can link you to the perfect places to grab this look.

To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.