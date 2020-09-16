Makeup Artists Return To Work In New York

On September 11th 2020, Governor Cuomo released guidelines for makeup artists and estheticians to get back to business in New York.

Following state guidance, Christy Monti of Monti Makeup Artistry is allowed to get back to doing what she loves, makeup! There have always been sanitation procedures with makeup application, but due to COVID-19 safety estheticians are now required to wear both a mask and face shield during the application.

Monti says she has been extra careful and has implemented the use of Barbicide disinfectant to clean her metal utensils. In addition, Christy is using disposable implements between clients to ensure safety.

To learn more about Monti you can visit her at MontiMakeup.com.