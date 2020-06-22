Makeup Monday: Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

While it’s often a tedious task, cleaning your makeup brushes isn’t as hard as it may seem. Not only can unwashed brushes contain bacteria but makeup build-up can ruin the bristles over time. Owner of Monti Makeup Artistry, Christy Monti says there’s two ways to clean your brushes; spot clean and deep clean.

Monti says you should spot clean your brushes once a week while deep cleaning with a cleanser every two weeks. Christy says you can also mix in olive oil with your cleanser to get off stubborn or waterproof makeup.

To learn more about Christy you can visit Monti Makeup Artistry