Makeup Monday: Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

While it’s often a tedious task, cleaning your makeup brushes isn’t as hard as it may seem. Not only can unwashed brushes contain bacteria but makeup build-up can ruin the bristles over time.  Owner of Monti Makeup Artistry, Christy Monti says there’s two ways to clean your brushes; spot clean and deep clean.  

Monti says you should spot clean your brushes once a week while deep cleaning with a cleanser every two weeks. Christy says you can also mix in olive oil with your cleanser to get off stubborn or waterproof makeup.  

To learn more about Christy you can visit Monti Makeup Artistry

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected