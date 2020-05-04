Makeup Monday: Fresh Glow in 4-Minutes

Achieve a natural glow at home in just 4 minutes! Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry shares the fast and easy way to look your best in four minutes or less.

Using foundation, concealer, brow gel and bronzer, you can achieve an effortless summer glow. Top it all off with a light cream eye shadow, eye liner, mascara and lip liner and you’re good to go.

For more information or to contact Lebied visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com