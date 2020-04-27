Live Now
Makeup Monday: Tame Your Brows At Home With These Simple Tricks

Eyebrows can be one of the boldest features on the face, and with local businesses closed, it can be hard to maintain them. Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry shows how to tame our own brows at home.

Lebied says the best thing to do, is wait. “It’s best to wait for a professional. If you’re home right now I recommend just leaving them alone,” she adds.

For those who really can’t wait, using small scissors, tweezers, a ‘spoolie’ brush, and a white eyeliner will get the job done.

Start by using the corner of a makeup brush, and line it up with the corner of your nose. Using the white liner, draw a line at the start of your brow. Align and angle the brush with your pupil, and draw a white line at the arch of the brow. From the corner of your nose to the outside of the eye, draw a line where the brow tail ends.

Lightly pluck the hairs underneath the lines to get an even brow shape. If you mess up, Lebied recommends letting the hairs grow out on their own.

Lebied says you just need to find one person that can shape your brows best. “Sticking with the same person is going to keep the brows nice and consistent, and looking beautiful all the time.”

For more tips from Lebied, visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com

