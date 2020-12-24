Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers new bed to 3-year-old in Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Thursday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered a bed to three-year-old Ayva Knight of Syracuse.

Ayva’s father, Tyrone Knight, tells NewsChannel 9 she really needed a new bed.

“She’s always falling off the other one, she needed a new bed, she did, and the other one wasn’t working out that well.”

Jonathan and Jeff with Sleep in Heavenly Peace said they had to modify some of their delivery practices due to the pandemic.

“We used to really enjoy having the kids help us put the bed together and give them a sense of ownership and it’s fun to watch a 7-year-old boy or an 8-year-old boy handle a power tool,” said Jonathan, co-president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Wright says when they interact with any adult they have to be in a mask, and the children need to be in a separate room. He says it’s not ideal, but it’s something they have to do.

“If we can give a child a little bit more hope in the difficult time that they live in and the circumstances that they live in, that’s certainly a goal we’d like to provide for them.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Place, click here.