Making sure families are fed, Tompkins Community College hosts food bank

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of the Southern Tier are hosting a drive-up food distribution to make sure New Yorker’s don’t go hungry.
The Tompkins Community College created a space for the food bank to spread out and limit social contact between volunteers, staff and clients.
More than 85 percent of emergency food pantries run by the Southern Tier are still open. Many families are seeking help for the first time in their lives as jobs are cut and incomes drop.
