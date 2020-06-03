Making The Best Of Small Spaces

Interactive Maps

While many of us are spending more time at home you can may have had the urge to redecorate your space. If you have been itching to spruce up your space, author and blogger Chelsey Brown tells us that you don’t have renovate or break the bank to create your dream home.   

You can find Chelsey’s book, ‘Rental Style’ anywhere books are sold and to learn more about her blog click here. 

