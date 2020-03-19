Making the switch to remote work; company helps slow spread of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is mandating that 75% of nonessential employees in New York work from home, but a local company has sent 100% of its employees home to work.

New York businesses are scrambling to make the switch to remote work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Bankers Healthcare Group is business as usual even if their workers aren’t actually at the office.

“For me as the CEO, it makes me feel a lot more comfortable when I know everyone’s at home,” Al Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group said.

With the help of technology, Crawford made the decision last week to have all of BHG’s employees work remotely until further notice.

Having that technology and really having a modern world where you’re really working with your employees and you don’t lose – sometimes I think you pick up productivity from working from home because you’re so isolated and you don’t have a lot of the social distractions that you have in the office. I really don’t think we lose any productivity. There’s part of me that says we may even gain a little bit. Al Crawford, Chairman/CEO Bankers Healthcare Group

The company is able to use advanced technology on a day-to-day basis. All of their transactions can be done via phone or online, which comes in hand during a public health crisis.

BHG video conference

Other precautionary measures the company is taking besides working from home includes…

Daily communication on COVID-19 updates

Company reimbursement for tools employees may need to work effectively from home (internet, monitors, cables and webcams)

Travel ban

Deep clean of all offices and works stations

In a time of uncertainty, the main goal for Crawford is keeping his people safe and healthy.

“We try to preach family values that everybody that works for us is part of our team and when things like this happen I think it makes us even more united,” Crawford said.