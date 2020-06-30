(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Legislature Chairman Dave Knapp on Tuesday about Onondaga County’s budget.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NYS deferring scheduled raises for state employees until October
- Family Healthcast: What is herd immunity?
- Making up ground in Onondaga County’s budget
- Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
- WATCH: A few scattered evening showers dissipate after sunset tonight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App