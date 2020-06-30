Making up ground in Onondaga County’s budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- In Week five of Tracking the Tropics, we head out to Houston to discuss June storms, take a look back at the devastation of Hurricane Hazel which birthed the nickname "Hurricane Alley" for the North Carolina coast.

Although June is the first official month of the Atlantic hurricane season, it is historically not an active month for hurricanes or tropical storms. Despite that history, we have seen four named storms in the month of June for 2020.