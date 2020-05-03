Mall closure in Onondaga County to continue through at least May 8th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County extended its executive order on Sunday to shut down all malls in the county through at least May 8.

According to the county, the executive order will be extended for five-day periods until the data warrants otherwise.

Malls in Onondaga County have been closed since March 18, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

