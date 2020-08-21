Mall food courts now allowed to open with safety guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Under updated New York State guidance, mall food courts are now able to open.
New guidance out on Thursday, August 20 says food court seating areas may be opened as long as existing Food Service guidance is followed. This includes a separation between tables and seating to promote social distancing between customers and limiting its occupancy.
