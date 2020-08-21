Mall food courts now allowed to open with safety guidance

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 photo, a customer eats a bowl of soup at a deserted food court in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles. Fears of the coronavirus combined with the speed and reach of social media can quickly cripple the healthiest of businesses. That’s what happened to several Korean restaurants in Los Angeles. Their business was hit hard by false rumors spread on social media that a Korean Air flight attendant with coronavirus dined there last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Under updated New York State guidance, mall food courts are now able to open.

New guidance out on Thursday, August 20 says food court seating areas may be opened as long as existing Food Service guidance is followed. This includes a separation between tables and seating to promote social distancing between customers and limiting its occupancy.