Man accused of Destiny USA shooting not ready to accept plea deal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man accused of shooting a rival gang member near Destiny USA’s food court on Black Friday appeared in Onondaga County Court Friday morning.

Once again, Judge Stephen Dougherty did not allow NewsChannel 9’s cameras to record in the courtroom, based on opposition from Kyree Truax’s attorney.

Truax was offered 14 years in prison, one year less than the maximum sentence, if he pleads guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, but his attorney is requesting to review surveillance video from a mall jewelry store where the suspect hid after the shooting before making a decision.

The attorney claims he hasn’t gotten the video yet because the Syracuse Police detective assigned to the case is out on maternity leave.

Destiny USA was shut down early on Black Friday as thousands of shoppers went running in fear after a fight between gang members in which police claim Truax fired his gun, before running away.

Police charged Truax with assault, but an Onondaga County Grand Jury ruled the charges had no merit.

Truax is scheduled to be back in court on February 27.

Truax remains in jail, after Judge Dougherty refused for the second time to lower the bail amount.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9