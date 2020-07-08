Man in November Destiny USA shooting pleads guilty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kyree Truax pleaded guilty Wednesday to a weapons possession charge in the shooting of a rival gang member at Destiny USA on Black Friday of 2019.

The rival gang member who was wounded is 20-year-old Devar Williams, and he is facing a murder charge in connection with the Rye Day shooting that killed one and injured eight others in June.

According to Onondaga County’s First Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Trunfio, in agreeing to plead guilty, Truax was promised no more than seven years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

The maximum punishment for illegal handgun possession is 15 years.

The plea deal was offered to Truax by Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty, who called the deal “very fair” under the circumstances.

ADA Trunifo says Truax also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after he disposed of the gun used in the shooting.

The shooting, taking place on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, sent shoppers fleeing from the area near the malls food court, and others were locked inside stores until police gave the all clear.

Truax is scheduled to be sentenced on August 7.