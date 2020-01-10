ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kyree Truax, 21, the man Syracuse Police say shot another man at Destiny USA on Black Friday, appeared before a Grand Jury on Friday.
The Grand Jury ruled that there was not enough evidence to charge Truax with assault, but he was indicted on two other charges, which were criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
In court on Friday, surveillance footage was presented that showed Truax throwing away his coat and a gun in the underground parking garage at the mall on Black Friday after the shooting.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Eric Washington hired as Bills’ new defensive line coach
- Man accused of shooting another at Destiny USA on Black Friday appears before Grand Jury
- Host Chat 01/10/20
- Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia
- Kickoff of RV super show and sale at NYS Fairgrounds
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App