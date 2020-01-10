Man accused of shooting another at Destiny USA on Black Friday appears before Grand Jury

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kyree Truax, 21, the man Syracuse Police say shot another man at Destiny USA on Black Friday, appeared before a Grand Jury on Friday.

The Grand Jury ruled that there was not enough evidence to charge Truax with assault, but he was indicted on two other charges, which were criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

In court on Friday, surveillance footage was presented that showed Truax throwing away his coat and a gun in the underground parking garage at the mall on Black Friday after the shooting.

