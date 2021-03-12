Man accused of stealing medical equipment

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Seneca County business owner is facing multiple charges, accused of stealing $20,000 worth of medical equipment and using it at his own business.

Police say the equipment was reported missing by rehab centers in the City of Syracuse and Village of Waterloo. They traced the items back to Rebound Physical Therapy Clinic, owned by John Bulawa. Police say he had been stealing equipment from September to December of 2020.

Bulawa has been charged with stolen property and burglary.