Man airlifted after car crashes into tree in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was airlifted from a crash scene after his vehicle hit a tree.

Just after midnight Monday morning, the Ithaca Police and Fire Department, along with Bangs Ambulance, responded to the 400-block of Lake Avenue. There, they found a car had hit a tree, and a male was unresponsive in the front seat. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The man was airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information, contact Ithaca Police at (607) 272-3245 or email policeinfo@cityofithaca.org.