ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash on Monday morning has left a man in critical condition after striking a box-style truck in the Town of Verona and being airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

On February 27, at approximately 7:25 a.m. deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 31 and Route 46 in the Town of Verona for reports of a personal injury car accident involving two vehicles.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 2014 Chevrolet Sedan that struck the rear of a 2019 Hino Box-Style truck. The sedan was being driven by 26-year-old Payton Burgess of Rome, N.Y. and the truck was being driven by 35-year-old John A. Cotton Jr. of Syracuse.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Route 31, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

According to police, the driver of the box-style truck denied having any injury at the scene. However, Burgess was airlifted by Mercy Flight to the Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for potentially life-threatening injuries. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

Further investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office determined that the intersection where the box-style truck was sitting had a red traffic signal when the accident happened.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Durhamville Fire Department, The Sylvan Beach Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance, Mercy Flight, and The New York State Police.

During the investigation, a portion of Route 31 where the crash occurred was closed but has since re-opened to traffic.

The investigation into this accident continues.