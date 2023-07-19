JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage man was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after a roll-over accident on Tuesday, July 18, in the Town of Rutland in Jefferson County.

New York State Police responded after 11 a.m. to a tractor-trailer roll-over crash on Odell Road near Knapp Road in the Town of Rutland. The tractor-trailer was operated by 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage.

According to State Police, Frizzell was driving a liquid manure tanker when he failed to maintain in his lane, exited the roadway and rolled down an earth embankment, striking a tree and a utility pole.

Photo provided by NYSP

The Rutland Fire Department helped in getting Frizzell out from the cab of his truck. He was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS DEC, Rutland Fire Department, Rodman Fire Department, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, and Groff’s Towing.