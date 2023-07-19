JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage man was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after a roll-over accident on Tuesday, July 18, in the Town of Rutland in Jefferson County.
New York State Police responded after 11 a.m. to a tractor-trailer roll-over crash on Odell Road near Knapp Road in the Town of Rutland. The tractor-trailer was operated by 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage.
According to State Police, Frizzell was driving a liquid manure tanker when he failed to maintain in his lane, exited the roadway and rolled down an earth embankment, striking a tree and a utility pole.
The Rutland Fire Department helped in getting Frizzell out from the cab of his truck. He was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS DEC, Rutland Fire Department, Rodman Fire Department, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, and Groff’s Towing.